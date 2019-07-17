CHEAT SHEET
West Palm Beach Plays ‘Baby Shark’ on Repeat in Park to Deter Homeless People
West Palm Beach officials are hoping that playing a never-ending loop of children’s songs like “Baby Shark” and “Raining Tacos” will keep homeless people from sleeping in a waterfront park. Leah Rockwell, the West Palm Beach parks and recreation director, told the Palm Beach Post it was a temporary fix while they formalize official park hours, which should make it easier to prosecute people for trespassing after hours. Illaya Champion says it’s “wrong” to chase people away like this, but added that he’ll still sleep there. “Baby Shark,” a viral song about a family of sharks, received over 3 billion views on YouTube and made it onto the Billboard Top 100.