West Point Apologizes for Falcon Injured in Cadet Prank

The U.S. Military Academy has apologized for an apparent prank in which an Air Force mascot falcon was abducted and injured ahead of this weekend’s Army-Air Force football game. The New York Times reported Sunday that Aurora, a 22-year-old white gyrfalcon, was taken Friday night by two West Point cadets who threw sweaters over the bird and stuffed her into a dog crate. Aurora’s injuries were initially described as life-threatening due to her elderly age, but she’s now expected to make a full recovery. “The U.S. Military Academy sincerely apologizes for an incident involving USMA cadets and the Air Force Academy Falcons, which occurred Saturday,” said a post on West Point’s Facebook page. “We are taking this situation very seriously, and this occurrence does not reflect the Army or USMA core values of dignity and respect. An apology was given to the U.S. Air Force Academy for this unfortunate incident.”
