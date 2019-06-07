West Point Cadet Killed in Training Accident ‘Made Everyone Around Him Better’

The West Point cadet killed during a training accident early Thursday morning was remembered this week as a talented athlete who “made everyone around him better,” his coach said.

Cadet Christopher J. Morgan was a 22-year-old New Jersey native and law and legal studies major in the class of 2020, according to the academy. About 20 other cadets and two other soldiers were also wounded in the accident, which happened early Thursday morning near the Camp Natural Bridge training site when an armored personnel carrier overturned during a training exercise.

“We are devastated by the news of Chris’ passing,” said Army West Point Wrestling Coach Kevin Ward, who noted that Morgan was a recruited athlete and standout member of the Army wrestling team. “He was a talented, hardworking, and determined athlete who loved his sport.”

“Chris had an infectious personality with a smile big enough to fill any room, and a heart big enough to love everyone around him,” Ward added. “He made everyone around him better and he will be greatly missed.”

Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams, the superintendent of the U. S. Military Academy, added that Morgan “will be missed by all.”

“The entire community is ensuring that our cadets are being cared for physically, emotionally, and spiritually,” Williams said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Morgan family.”

The Corps of Cadets announced that it would hold a vigil to honor Morgan on Friday night, with a memorial ceremony for the West Point community and private funeral services to be held the following week at the New York academy.

Military police told The Daily Beast that the cause of Thursday’s accident was an “ongoing investigation.”