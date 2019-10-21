CHEAT SHEET
GONE AWOL
West Point Cadet Goes Missing Along With an M4 Rifle
A U.S. Military Academy cadet has gone missing along with an M4 rifle, the elite school has said. The unnamed male cadet, a member of the class of 2021, was last seen late afternoon on Friday but the alarm was raised after he failed to show up for a military skills competition that evening. Military, federal, state, and local agencies have conducted extensive searches to locate the man but have so far been unsuccessful, CNN reports. Authorities don’t believe the cadet has any ammunition or poses a threat to the general public—but he may be a danger to himself, West Point said in a statement. The school has stepped up the police presence at sporting events and across the academy. State police offered helicopter, K-9, and drone support for the search and the Coast Guard has been notified. Authorities urged anyone with information to call 845-938-3333.