West Point Hit With Affirmative Action Lawsuit
BACK TO SCHOOL
The group that convinced the Supreme Court to decimate affirmative action policies at most universities earlier this year wants to annihilate race as a factor in admissions at American military academies as well—and opened fire at West Point in federal court on Tuesday. The litigation brought by conservative activist Edward Blum’s Students for Fair Admissions would clean up the unfinished business of its landmark prior suit against Harvard—ending the exemption SCOTUS’ June ruling left for service academies. And the organization is taking the fight to America’s most famous officer school, which sits two hours north of New York City. The group has brought the suit on behalf of two white male high schoolers, alleging the school’s diversity policy prevents them “from competing for admission on an equal footing.”