An armored personnel carrier used by cadets at West Point overturned during a training accident early Thursday near the U.S. Military Academy in New York, killing one and injuring 20 others. Two soldiers were also wounded, according to the military academy. Local first responders and Army officials were on the scene providing medical treatment after the crash occurred at 6:45 a.m. near the Camp Natural Bridge training site, where cadets train during the summer. Military police told The Daily Beast on Thursday that the nature of the accident was an “ongoing investigation.” New York State Trooper Steven Nevel confirmed that state police were assisting in the investigation.