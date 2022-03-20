‘West Side Story’ Star Rachel Zegler Says She Wasn’t Invited to Oscars
THE RUMBLE
West Side Story star Rachel Zegler said in an Instagram comment on Sunday that she was not invited to the Academy Awards next week, despite starring in one Best Picture nominees and winning a Golden Globe for her performance. “Idk y’all i have tried it all but it doesn’t seem to be happening,” she wrote on Instagram. “I will root for west side story from my coach and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago.” Zegler was widely praised for her turn as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the musical, earning trophies from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and the National Board of Review. She is also set to star as Disney’s Snow White in its live-action adaptation of the animated classic. “I hope some last minute miracle occurs and i can celebrate our film in person but hey, that’s how it goes sometimes, i guess,” she wrote. Representatives for Zegler and the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences did not immediately respond to requests for comment.