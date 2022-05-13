Air National Guardswoman Took Leave to Participate in Capitol Riot, Feds Say
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
A Trump-loving member of the West Virginia Air National Guard is facing charges for her alleged participation in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, and took leave from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7 so she could be there, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Friday in D.C. federal court. Virginia resident Jamie Lynn Ferguson, 44, was arrested Wednesday on four misdemeanor counts related to unlawful entry into the Capitol building and disorderly conduct. She first came to the attention of DoD investigators about a week after the attempted insurrection, when they spotted the aerospace medical technician in footage shot by the AFP news agency the day of the pro-Trump siege. Their report was passed along to the FBI, who interviewed Ferguson at her home, the complaint states, adding that she had been at the earlier Trump rally on the 6th with her parents, but marched to the Capitol alone, “believing that she would be able to see the President again.”