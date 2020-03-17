West Virginia Coronavirus Case Means It’s in All 50 States
The first reported case of the novel coronavirus in the U.S. was in Washington State on Jan. 21. Since then, more than 5,826 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 97 people have died as a result of infections. But with West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice reporting a case in his state on Tuesday, the virus has now crossed an important threshold. Every state in the U.S., along with the District of Columbia and the territory of Puerto Rico, has seen COVID-19 cases. West Virginia Gov.
Justice said at a news conference Tuesday that the state had confirmed its first case of coronavirus in the state’s eastern panhandle. He mandated the closure of bars, restaurants and casinos, though take out food was still allowed. Earlier on Tuesday, President Donald Trump had noted that West Virginia had no cases of COVID-19 and praised “Big Jim” for doing a “good job.” However, the state had only done 84 tests as of Monday. Last week, Justice warned: “Where we are is just plain simply this: We’ve got a monster that’s looming.”