West Virginia Corrections Employees Shown Giving Nazi Salute in Group Photo
Multiple West Virginia corrections employees have reportedly been suspended after members of the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation's basic training class were pictured performing a Nazi salute. According to news station WHCS, over 30 basic training participants—who were in the program between Oct. 21 through Nov. 27—are pictured in a group photo performing the salute. In a letter, the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety condemned the photo of Basic Training Class Number 18. The letter did not elaborate on who was in the photo, or say when or how the photo was discovered. “It is distasteful, hurtful, disturbing, highly insensitive and completely inappropriate,” department cabinet secretary Jeff Sandy wrote in the letter. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has called for terminations over the photo. The news station said it obtained a copy of the picture through the governor’s office, but noted that it had received the photo with the faces blurred out.