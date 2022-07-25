CHEAT SHEET
    Sen. Joe Manchin Tests Positive for COVID-19

    Alice Tecotzky

    Breaking News Intern

    Tom Williams/Getty Images

    Joe Manchin, the Democratic senator from West Virginia, announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning. The 74-year-old senator is, according to his statement posted on Twitter, fully vaccinated and boosted. He is “experiencing mild symptoms” and plans to work remotely as he isolates. Manchin’s positive test comes as he is in the public eye for thwarting Democrats’ legislative plans yet again, with many blaming him for dooming efforts to address climate change.

