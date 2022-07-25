CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Sen. Joe Manchin Tests Positive for COVID-19
ANOTHER ONE
Read it at Twitter
Joe Manchin, the Democratic senator from West Virginia, announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning. The 74-year-old senator is, according to his statement posted on Twitter, fully vaccinated and boosted. He is “experiencing mild symptoms” and plans to work remotely as he isolates. Manchin’s positive test comes as he is in the public eye for thwarting Democrats’ legislative plans yet again, with many blaming him for dooming efforts to address climate change.