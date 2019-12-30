CHEAT SHEET
    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety

    West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice approved the recommended firings of over a dozen state Corrections Academy cadets who gave Nazi salutes in a photograph, news station WTTG reports. In Basic Training Class Number 18’s photograph, which was released by the state earlier this month, over two dozen individuals were pictured with their arms raised. The picture also featured a line of text reading “Hail Byrd,” which is reportedly a reference to the trainees’ instructor. Along with the termination of all trainees who participated in the salute, Gov. Justice approved the firing of a Corrections Academy staff member who failed to report the contents of the photo. He also approved the suspension without pay of four Academy instructors who saw the photo and did not report it.

