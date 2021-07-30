West Virginia Guv Wanted to ‘Pee and Throw Up’ After Getting Briefing on Delta Variant
FREAKING OUT
West Virginia’s Republican Governor Jim Justice felt so uneasy after hearing about the threat the Delta variant of COVID-19 poses to the state that he wanted to “pee and then throw up.” He made the remark Thursday during a COVID briefing, which he has upped to three per week as the virus spikes once again. “I think I can see the enemy coming, and I really am hesitant to shoot or not. But I know for sure I can see the enemy coming,” Justice said. “The enemy is this Delta variant.” He said he wouldn’t impose a mask mandate or state shutdown, but, in the same breath, said the government should be doing more. “It’s not time to be running through the streets in a panic. This thing the next couple of weeks is probably going to get worse.”
He was joined by Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s COVID-19 coordinator, and James Hoyer, the head of state’s governmental response team. Justice said that, when the two brief him on the risk of the virus, it leaves him with one feeling. “I said, you know, ‘Y’all going to excuse me for just a second. I have to go pee and then throw up.’ Because the information is not pleasing that’s coming to you. It’s tough stuff.”