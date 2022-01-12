West Virginia Guv Is Sick With COVID and ‘Extremely Unwell’
GET WELL SOON
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) says he is “extremely unwell” after testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and will have to cancel his State of the State address scheduled for Wednesday. In a statement, the governor’s office said Justice experienced a “sudden onset of symptoms” Tuesday and subsequently tested positive for the virus. “I woke up this morning with congestion and a cough. A little while later, I developed a headache and fever, so I decided to get tested right away,” Justice said, adding that his symptoms worsened throughout the day. “That being said, I feel extremely unwell at this point, and I have no choice but to postpone my State of the State address to the Legislature,” he wrote. The event will now be held at an as-yet-undetermined date. Justice noted that he is “thankful” to be vaccinated and boosted, and said he had already begun undergoing monoclonal antibody treatment. “I ask everyone to continue praying for the 5,452 great West Virginians that we’ve lost. We need to keep pulling the rope together. We’re going to get through this and put an end to this terrible pandemic once and for all,” he said.