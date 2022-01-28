West Virginia Guv Trots Out Dog’s Tush to Stick It to Bette Midler
SHOWED HER!
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice had some strong words—and an unfortunate stunt—for actress Bette Midler after she blasted Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) for tanking the Build Back Better Act. During his State of the State address Thursday night to the state legislature, Justice brought out his pooch, Babydog—the star of the state’s vaccination campaign—to rebuke Midler and other critics for going after the state. “Absolutely too many people doubted us,” he said, holding his prized pooch. “They never believed in West Virginia ... They told every bad joke in the world about us.” He then turned Babydog around before uttering his final zinger. “Babydog tells Bette Midler and all those out there: Kiss her heinie,” he said. Midler had called the state’s population “smaller than Brooklyn” and labeled its residents “poor, illiterate and strung out” last month before apologizing. Midler has not responded to Justice’s remarks as of Friday afternoon. It is unknown whether Babydog consented to the stunt.