    West Virginia Pol Resigns Amid Uproar Over Anti-Gay Slur

    ‘BY DESIGN’

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    West Virginia Legislature

    A West Virginia lawmaker stepped down this weekend after screenshots of anti-gay posts were circulated on Twitter. House delegate John Mandt Jr., a Republican, claims without proof that the posts under his name to a Facebook group called “The ‘Right’ Stuff” were fabricated. “It’s by design, my family, my business are being attacked,” Mandt wrote, according to The Register-Herald. Mandt is running for re-election, and his resignation has plunged the race into uncertainty.

