West Virginia Lawmaker Resigns After Filming Himself at Capitol Riot
WE’RE OUT BABY
A newly elected West Virginia lawmaker has resigned just a day after he was hit with federal charges for storming the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. At first, Derrick Evans’ lawyers insisted he did nothing wrong and was merely protesting peacefully when he live-streamed himself entering the building, yelling, “We’re in, baby!” But, after being charged with entering a restricted area, he said he’d resign. “I take full responsibility for my actions, and deeply regret any hurt, pain or embarrassment I may have caused my family, friends, constituents and fellow West Virginians,” he said. “I hope this action I take today can remove any cloud of distraction from the state Legislature, so my colleagues can get to work in earnest building a brighter future for our state.” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice had called for Evans’ resignation.