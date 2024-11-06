Elections

‘West Wing’ Star Writes Off U.S. as ‘Racist and Sexist’ After Trump’s Big Win

IRREDEEMABLE

Bradley Whitford said he “absolutely thought” the vice president would beat Donald Trump. He then offered his thoughts on why he was wrong.

Josh Fiallo
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Actor Bradley Whitford campaigns for Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in Madison, Wisconsin, U.S. October 22, 2024. REUTERS/Joel Angel Juarez
Joel Angel Juarez/REUTERS

The West Wing star Bradley Whitford suggested Wednesday that Kamala Harris’ landslide election loss at least partially came about because we live in a “racist and sexist” country.

Whitford, who played the fiery political adviser Josh Lyman on the hit turn-of-the-century drama, made the stunning rebuke of U.S. voters in an interview with The Independent. But he had even harsher words for the election’s winner, Donald Trump.

“It is completely bewildering to me the cult that has formed around a narcissist like this, the worst person in show business,” Whitford said. “And that’s a tough category.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 65-year-old actor, who campaigned for Harris at rally for her last month in Wisconsin, told the Independent he was confident the VP would best Trump this week.

cheats/2016/09/21/west-wing-cast-to-campaign-for-hillary-in-ohio/160921-west-wing-cast-cheat_vx5gjk
Bradley Whitford, right, while acting in “The West Wing.”

“I absolutely thought we were going to win,” he said.

Whitford added to the British newspaper that—while he was confident—he’d also end political convos with his pals by noting “you can never underestimate” just how “racist and sexist this country is.”

Reflecting on the loss, which has seen every swing state break for Trump thus far, Whitford waxed poetic on what a second Trump term means for the country. He suggested the crippling defeat, which came on the same night the GOP regained control of the U.S. Senate and likely retained its House majority, meant Democrats needed to come together and “fight” for their values.

“Despair is a luxury our children cannot afford, and action is the antidote to despair, and we will continue the fight to hold this country up to its spectacular, unfulfilled aspiration,” he said. “Cynicism and despair is what they want you to feel, and despair is a luxury that the future can’t afford.”

The Daily Beast Podcast episodes are released every Thursday. Like and download on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, or your favorite podcast app. And click here for email updates as each new episode drops.

Josh Fiallo

Josh Fiallo

Breaking News Reporter

ByJoshFiallo

Josh.Fiallo@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
politicsMelania Trump Posts Cryptic Message After Husband’s Big Election Win
Liam Archacki,
Matt Young
politicsPotential Trump AG: I Want to Drag Dem ‘Bodies Through the Streets’
William Vaillancourt
politicsJoe Biden Breaks Silence on Kamala Harris’ Loss Amid Blame Game
Liam Archacki
politicsFive Reasons Why Trump’s Win Isn’t the End of the World
David Gardner
mediaSeth Meyers Has Three-Word Response to Trump’s Big Win
William Vaillancourt