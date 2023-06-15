Westchester DA Quietly Closes Trump Investigation Without Charges

On Thursday, the tiniest and least consequential of all the criminal investigations into former President Donald Trump quietly came to a close.

Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah’s small office just north of New York City was looking into Trump’s forested estate, which has been accused of dodging taxes by faking paperwork.

Her effort was a little-examined parallel investigation of a much more intensive law enforcement operation now underway by the state’s attorney general, Letitia James. Last year, the AG sued the Trump family for bank and insurance fraud in a lawsuit that documented the way their business empire has inflated real estate values to score bank loans—and in the case of his wooded estate, maximize a tax write-off on donated land.

Rocah’s office refused to answer any questions about the investigation in recent months, but issued a simple statement Thursday afternoon.

“The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office conducted an investigation regarding certain properties owned by Donald J. Trump and/or the Trump Organization located in Westchester County, New York. Our investigation is now closed. We approached this investigation as we do all of our investigations, objectively, and independent of politics, party affiliation and personal or political beliefs,” announced public information officer Anna Young.

But a bitter Trump demanded more than that, posting a statement in all caps on his Truth Social network.

“This was the honorable thing to do in that I did nothing wrong, but where and when do I get my reputation back? When will the other fake cases against me be dropped? Election interference!!!” he wrote.