DA: Cuomo Allegations Are ‘Credible’ but We Can’t Charge Him
CREEP CONFIRMED
In a published statement, Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah announced that two allegations of misconduct against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo were found to be “credible.” The two allegations were both made by female state troopers. Trooper 1 testified that she was working in a security detail at the governor’s Mount Kisco home when he asked to kiss her. She allegedly allowed him to do so out of fear of retaliation should she decline. After the peck, he murmured something along the lines of, “Oh, I’m not supposed to do that.” Trooper 2 claimed Cuomo grabbed her when they were at a White Plains High School event. The then-governor pulled her close and planted an unsolicited kiss on her cheek. Though the DA’s office concluded there was credible evidence both events happened, no reprimanding action will be taken “due to the statutory requirements of the criminal law of New York.” The statement concluded, “We continue to recognize the bravery of the women and witnesses . . . and we remain committed to supporting them and all survivors.”