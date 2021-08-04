Westchester D.A. to Launch Probe Into Cuomo Harassment Allegations
MORE PRESSURE
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is being backed into yet another corner. The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office announced they will conduct an investigation into sexual harassment allegations, following the New York Attorney General’s bombshell report that found Cuomo violated state and federal laws by sexually harassing several women. NBC New York obtained a letter from Westchester D.A. Mimi Rocah to the Attorney General’s office, requesting materials from their investigation related to allegations that Cuomo harassed a state trooper. “I believe it is appropriate for my Office to conduct a further inquiry to determine if any of the reported conduct that is alleged to have occurred in Westchester County is criminal in nature,” wrote Rocah.
Cuomo bitterly denied the allegations and seemed to pour fuel on the fire by using a series of photos of him kissing people to justify his behavior. President Biden called for Cuomo to resign on Tuesday.