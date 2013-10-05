CHEAT SHEET
    Western Soldiers Raid Islamist Base

    Western fighters reportedly raided an Islamist base in Somalia overnight on Saturday. Al-Shabab, the militant group responsible for the Nairobi shopping mall attack, claims "white soldiers" arrived by boat at the port of Barawe, a city south of Mogadishu. The rebels reportedly drove them off, losing a fighter in the process. Although no one has taken responsibility for the alleged raid, both U.S. and French special forces have undertaken such operations in recent years.

