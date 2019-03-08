Fights Break Out at Jerusalem Holy Site as Men Try to Stop Women From Praying
GLASS WALL
Fights have broken out between protesters and police in Jerusalem as thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews tried to stop a liberal Jewish women’s group from praying at Judaism’s holiest site. The women gathered at the Western Wall on Friday—as women around the world marked International Women’s Day—to mark the 30th anniversary of Women of the Wall, a group that wants equality of worship at the site. The AP reports the Orthodox men spit, shoved, and shouted insults at the women, who were wearing religious attire that tradition reserves for men. Police had to restrain protesters from charging at the women’s prayer circle, with one being arrested for allegedly attacking an officer. The Israeli government was forced to scrap plans for a mixed-gender prayer area at the Western Wall in 2017 following intense pressure from ultra-Orthodox groups.