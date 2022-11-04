CHEAT SHEET
HBO Unexpectedly Cancels ‘Westworld’ After Four Seasons
HBO has canceled Westworld in a shock decision after the former tentpole wrapped its fourth season in August. Last month, co-creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy told Deadline they hoped the show would receive a fifth and final season. “Jonah and I have always had an ending in mind that we hope to reach. We have not quite reached it yet,” Joy said. The decision comes as Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav looks to implement severe cost-cutting operations. Westworld faced a live ratings plummet in its third and fourth seasons, also losing much of its critical acclaim.