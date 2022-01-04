Two Kids Killed in Their Homes as Storms Sweep the South
TRAGIC
Two children died Monday morning after their homes were crushed by trees that fell as days of severe rain and wet snowstorms across the South created loose, muddy soil. The first incident occurred in Decatur, Georgia when a tree smashed through the roof of a family home. Inside, a five-year-old child, Zachariah Jackson, was killed, and his mother is reported to have narrowly survived the damage. Per NBC News, the county Fire Rescue Captain Jaeson Daniels said, “We have been receiving a lot of rain over the last week or so, and the ground is just soft, and with the high winds, it’s just a recipe for trees being downed.” Hours later and just over 200 miles north in Townsend, Tennessee, a 7-year-old girl suffered the same fate when a tree fell through the roof of a vacation home in the Smoky Mountains.