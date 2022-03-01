CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
‘We Do Incredibly Well’: WeWork CEO Plans to Keep Business in Russia
WE-STAY
Read it at Bloomberg
The CEO of WeWork said the company plans to continue doing business in Russia, at least for the time being, noting that its four locations in the country are doing “incredibly well.” Expressing “thoughts and prayers” for both his Russian and Ukrainian employees, CEO Sandeep Mathrani said that the Russian locations have an occupancy rate of more than 90 percent, though the $10 million in revenue WeWork generates from them comprises just a small percentage of its overall business. “We hope for a resolution of the conflict, and hopefully we can continue to do business in Moscow,” Mathrani said in an interview with Bloomberg.