Battle of the Billionaires: WeWork Chief Adam Neumann Targeted for Coup

Read it at Bloomberg
The WeWork mess is about to get messier. According to Bloomberg, some company directors are plotting a move to get co-founder Adam Neumann to step down as chief executive as the deadline for the firm to complete an IPO draws ever closer. WeWork’s biggest investor, SoftBank Group Corp. founder Masayoshi Son, is among those looking to oust Neumann—but he can get rid of the entire board of directors if he wants. Neumann has been buffeted by negative headlines recently, including stories about his marijuana use and lavish spending.