    Toxic Investment, Literal Poison? WeWork Phone Booths Found Full of Formaldehyde

    Blake Montgomery

    Photo by Scott Olson/Getty

    WeWork notified its members in the U.S. and Canada that it would remove more than 2,000 phone booths from its open offices due to concerns over the presence of formaldehyde, a chemical that can irritate the eyes, nose, and throat, and is associated with cancer.

    After a WeWork member complained of eye irritation and an odor, a third-party investigator found that around 1,600 WeWork phone booths, provided to members for private calls, contained elevated levels of formaldehyde. The company blamed the booths’ manufacturers, according to TechCrunch, and told affected members to call a doctor.

