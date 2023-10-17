Wexner Foundation Drops Harvard Partnership Over Hamas Attack Response
‘DISMAL FAILURE’
The Wexner Foundation, a nonprofit founded by billionaire Les Wexner and Abigail Wexner, announced Monday that it cut ties with Harvard University after the campus’ “tiptoeing” and “equivocating” in its response to Hamas’ attack on Israel. “We are stunned and sickened by the dismal failure of Harvard’s leadership to take a clear and unequivocal stand against the barbaric murders of innocent Israeli civilians,” the foundation wrote in a letter to Harvard leaders obtained by CNN. The organization said it can no longer partner with the Harvard Kennedy School in the “absence of this clear moral standard.” Wexner in 2019 apologized for his decades-long association with alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein after one of his accusers said she was sexually assaulted in Wexner’s home.