W.H. Chief of Staff Kneecaps FBI Director for Saying There’s No Widespread Voter Fraud
BACKSTABBER
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows undermined FBI Director Christopher Wray on national television Friday, ridiculing Wray’s congressional testimony this week that there’s no evidence of widespread voter fraud. Wray largely undercut President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that the election will be “rigged” due to mail-in ballots when he told Congress he’s “not seen, historically, any kind of coordinated national voter-fraud effort in a major election, whether it’s by mail or otherwise.”
During an interview on CBS This Morning, Meadows mockingly said of the Trump appointee that “he has a hard time finding emails in his own FBI let alone figuring out whether there is any kind of voter fraud.”
Meadows also referenced the DOJ’s unusual statement about an investigation into a handful of reportedly discarded Pennsylvania ballots to justify Trump’s refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power should he lose. The chief of staff further called on Wray to personally investigate that incident and others. “The rules are being changed and so what I’m suggesting is, perhaps he can drill down on the investigation that just started, others that we’re seeing in North Carolina and other places where multiple ballots, duplicate ballots, are being sent out,” he huffed. “Perhaps he needs to get involved on the ground and he would change his testimony on Capitol Hill.”