‘Whale Wars’ Star Paul Watson Arrested on Anti-Whaling Mission to Japan
REELED IN
Canadian environmentalist and Whale Wars star Paul Watson has been arrested in the middle of an anti-whaling mission to the Northwest Passage to intercept a new Japanese whaling ship. In a tweet, the Captain Paul Watson Foundation announced that the Danish federal police had apprehended Watson, 73, in Nuuk, Greenland, as soon as his ship docked to refuel. The foundation said it believes Watson’s arrest is connected to a previous “Red Notice issued for Watson’s anti-whaling activities in the Antarctic” by Japan. It wrote, “This development comes as a surprise since the Foundation’s lawyers had reported that the Red Notice had been withdrawn.” However, the foundation believes Japan instead made the notice confidential “to facilitate Paul’s travel for the purpose of making an arrest.” Watson, with his crew, became a reality TV star as he documented his efforts to stop whaling around on Animal Planet’s Whale Wars. The show ran for six seasons.