What a Trump Judge’s Ruling in My Melania Lawsuit Really Means: Wolff

Doug McCain, the eldest son of the late Sen. John McCain, has died suddenly at age 66. His cause of death has not been disclosed. “I am deeply saddened to share the news of my brother Doug McCain’s sudden passing,” his sister, Meghan McCain, 41, announced in a statement on Instagram. “He was a truly wonderful, joyful man who supported me throughout my life. He brought humor, fun and great conversation to every room. I will cherish our memories together. Our prayers are with his wife Ashley and children Caroline and Shepp.” Doug was the son of John McCain’s first wife, Carol Shepp, and the late Arizona senator adopted him after the two married in 1965. Doug had a long career as a pilot, joining the Navy after graduating from the University of Virginia and then becoming a captain with American Airlines, according to his obituary. Doug is survived by his mother Carol, his wife, Ashley, and their two children.
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- 1John McCain's Son Dies SuddenlyHEARTBREAKINGNo cause of death was given.
- 2What the Ruling in My Melania Lawsuit Really Means: WolffIT'S NOT OVERJudge Vyskocil’s decision has opened up new avenues in the case.
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- 3Brawl Erupts at Community College Graduation CeremonyPUNCH LINEA graduation ceremony came to a halt after a vicious fight led to arrests.
- 4Details Leak of On-Set Feud That Cost Oscar Nominee His JobMOB RULESTom Hardy has reportedly been clashing with his co-stars.
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- 5Coal Mine Disaster Leaves 90 DeadBRUTAL“I could see people collapsing from the fumes,” one of the hospitalized miners said.
- 6YouTuber Announces Tragic Death of Son, 14CRUSHING LOSS“Your 14 years were full of so many challenges, but you met them all with such grit,” Daniel Coleman wrote.
- 71980s Hip-Hop Legend Dead at 59RAP ON“It Takes Two” creator Rob Base had been living with cancer.
- 8Millions of Canadians Vote on Whether to Split From CanadaO CANADA?The oil-rich province will vote this fall amid a renewed independence push.
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- 9Brawling Parents Derail Kindergarten GraduationSCHOOLYARD SCRAPParents allegedly traded punches before kids even reached the stage.
- 10‘Hocus Pocus’ Actress Comes Out as Bisexual NOW AND THENThe former child star married her husband in 2018.
What a Trump Judge’s Ruling in My Melania Lawsuit Really Means: Wolff
Last September, Melania Trump threatened me with a ten-digit lawsuit for publicly saying that she and her future husband, Donald Trump, moved in the same social circles as Jeffrey Epstein in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Rather than cave to her threat, I filed a suit against her in New York State, where we both reside, under the state’s laws that proscribe the use of libel suits and threats for the sole purpose of intimidating speech. Melania’s lawyers subsequently sought to move the case to federal court, where it drew as its judge Mary Kay Vyskocil, a longtime Federalist Society member appointed in New York’s Southern District by Trump in his first term. Obviously, this is the last place a Trump-appointed judge, at least one with any hopes for advancement, would want to be; Judge Vyskocil was no doubt aware that even permitting the neutral (and typical) step of allowing parties to gather admissible evidence would have incurred the president’s wrath. But her decision—and the dubious loophole allowing her to render no decision at all—affords new avenues: My lawyers can now ask the Second Circuit to grant us the discovery that Melania’s lawyers desperately do not want. Our case is not over, and here’s what we’ll do next.
Click through to Michael Wolff’s HOWL to read more on his legal battle with the White House.
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Police were forced to intervene at a community college graduation after a fight between two families erupted in the crowd. The melee unfolded on Thursday during a graduation ceremony at Gateway Community College in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Officers were called to the venue around 6:15 p.m. and had to move in to separate those involved as the confrontation escalated. One parent at the ceremony blasted the venue’s security response, telling local news they were “appalled” by how slowly staff reacted. “It just seems unbelievable that an arena that size would not have a protocol and security with all eyes on the situation,” the parent said. Authorities said three women were charged—two with assault of a public safety officer and second-degree breach of peace, while a third was charged with breach of peace. School officials said diploma presentations were briefly paused while officers restored order. The chaos came the same day a kindergarten graduation in Ohio was also derailed by a parents’ brawl, making it an unusually turbulent week for commencement season.
Tom Hardy has reportedly been booted from MobLand after angering one of his co-stars with rude behavior. According to Puck News, Hardy will not return for the show’s third season following mounting clashes with cast members and producers. Sources close to the production claimed Hardy, 48, grew increasingly frustrated as the series shifted its focus toward co-stars Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan. The report also alleged Hardy’s behavior on set became so difficult that producer Jez Butterworth threatened to quit the project himself. The firing comes after The Daily Mail reported on the friction between Hardy and Mirren during filming, with one source accusing the actor of “swagger[ing] around like he’s the king.” Another insider claimed Mirren became irritated by Hardy allegedly playing games on his phone instead of preparing for scenes. Hardy has previously faced scrutiny over on-set clashes, most notably during the filming of Mad Max: Fury Road, when the actor got caught in a screaming match with his co-star Charlize Theron over Hardy’s chronic lateness to set.
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Ninety people are dead after a coal mine gas explosion in China’s northern Shanxi province. According to Xinhua News Agency, the explosion occurred on Friday evening while around 247 workers were on duty. The Associated Press reported that more than 120 people were hospitalized, 90 people died, and nine remained unaccounted for as of Saturday afternoon. Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for a thorough investigation into the explosion and a rescue mission for the missing workers following the incident. “I smelled sulphur, the same smell you get from blasting. I shouted at people to run. As we were running, I could see people collapsing from the fumes. Then I blacked out too,” one of the hospitalized miners, Wang Yong, told state broadcaster CCTV. The broadcaster also said, according to the AP, that discrepancies between the mine’s blueprints and its actual structure complicated the rescue operation. Some members of the mine’s management team have reportedly been detained, according to the BBC. The outlet also noted that the Liushenyu Coal Mine, where the explosion occurred, was listed as having “severe safety hazards” by the Chinese National Mine Safety Administration in 2024 and received further administrative penalties for safety issues the following year.
YouTube’s Danny Go! kids’ show creator Daniel Coleman is mourning the death of his 14-year-old son following a wrenching battle with cancer. “Isaac Daniel Coleman 10/3/11 – 5/21/26,” Coleman wrote on Instagram. “Oh my sweet boy. There’s so much I want to say, but I don’t know how yet. I already miss you so much, and the pain in my heart is far more than I can process,” he revealed. But looking through “thousands” of videos and photos, “I’m also filled with tremendous pride,” he added. “Your 14 years were full of so many challenges, but you met them all with such grit … and you somehow kept your trademark joy in spite of it all. You truly had a spark like no other, Isaac! Being your dad was the honor of a lifetime. Rest peacefully, son." Coleman shares Isaac and 8-year-old Levi with his wife, Mindy Coleman. He revealed late last year that Isaac was suffering from mouth cancer, and entered end-of-life hospice care last month. Coleman’s YouTube kids channel, launched in 2021, has more than 4.5M subscribers. The program debuted on Netflix in April.
Hip-hop pioneer Rob Base died Friday, four days after his 59th birthday. “We share the heartbreaking news that hip-hop legend Rob Base passed away peacefully, surrounded by family,” said a statement on his Instagram account. “Rob’s music, energy, and legacy helped shape a generation and brought joy to millions around the world. Beyond the stage, he was a loving father, family man, friend, and creative force whose impact will never be forgotten,” the tribute added. “Thank you for the music, the memories, and the moments that became the soundtrack to our lives.” The Harlem-born rapper, whose real name was Robert Ginyard, was half of the iconic hip-hop duo with DJ E-Z Rock (Rodney “Skip” Bryce), who became pals in fifth grade. The pair paved a path mixing hip-hop and house music, and taking it mainstream. Their best-known song was the smash 1988 hit “It Takes Two,” which has since been honored by Snoop Dogg in his “I Wanna Rock” and The Black Eyed Peas in “Rock That Body.” Base continued to perform after E-Z’s death in 2014, and performed on the I Love the ’90s Tour with fellow rap icons Vanilla Ice and Young MC.
Canada is facing its biggest test of national unity in decades after Alberta announced a vote that could reignite the country’s separatist battles. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said that voters in the oil-rich province will head to the polls on Oct. 19 to decide whether the government should move toward a future referendum on separation. The move follows months of pressure from separatist groups who argue that Alberta has long been overlooked by decision-makers in Ottawa and constrained by federal policies, particularly around the province’s powerful oil and gas industry. Still, Smith said she personally opposes leaving Canada. “That is how I would vote on separation in a provincial referendum,” she said during a televised address on Thursday. The debate carries echoes of past national fractures. The 1995 Quebec referendum came within a whisker of splitting the country, with the “No” side prevailing by less than two percentage points. Even if Albertans eventually back separation, any path out of Canada would likely be long and legally fraught. Prime Minister Mark Carney has already warned that any breakaway effort would face significant legal hurdles.
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A kindergarten graduation in Ohio descended into chaos after a dispute over seating allegedly spiraled into a violent brawl. Parents at the Queen of Apostles School in Toledo had gathered for the ceremony, where tensions erupted before it even began. Parent Craig Mays told local station WGTV the children were downstairs rehearsing while adults argued over chairs after one family began rearranging seating, blocking his child’s mother’s view. He said insults quickly escalated into violence. Police said a woman was arrested and charged with felonious assault after allegedly grabbing another woman by the hair and striking her head against a chair. The victim reportedly required stitches. Mays claimed the situation quickly snowballed. “I literally don’t remember anything,” he told the station, saying he was “sucker punched” before being knocked to the ground and repeatedly punched and kicked. School leaders called 911 and shut down the ceremony entirely. Mays, himself a kindergarten teacher, said the outcome was heartbreaking. “I couldn’t watch my daughter graduate today,” he said.
Thora Birch casually came out as bisexual while celebrating one of West Hollywood’s most iconic LGBTQ hotspots. The former child star made the revelation on Wednesday during the 35th-anniversary celebration of The Abbey, while speaking with Us Weekly. Growing up in West Hollywood, Thora Birch, 44, was already deeply tied to The Abbey long before Wednesday night’s celebration. A representative for the actress told Us Weekly the historic gay bar had “always felt like home” to Birch. “As a hometown girl, I’m always here to show my support for the community, which shaped so much of who I am and my identity as well, being a bi person,” Birch said at the event. Birch—who has been married to film producer Michael Benton Adler since 2018—also encouraged people to lean on their communities during difficult political moments. “Find your community where you can, and stand with them and stick with them,” she said. The actress also teased the possibility of revisiting some of her most beloved roles, including Dani from Hocus Pocus and Enid from Ghost World, though she admitted part of her enjoys leaving the characters frozen in time.