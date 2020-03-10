CBD is everywhere these days. It's available in a variety of products and potencies, including capsules, tinctures, creams, and gummies. You can ingest it, rub it on your skin, or even add it to your coffee. If you aren’t familiar with CBD or haven’t used it before, figuring out which products to try for specific needs can be a bit confusing.

Everyone responds to CBD differently. It interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system, which helps control bodily processes related to sleep, appetite, and mood. The endocannabinoid system is involved with creating a state of balance throughout the body, and it’s thought that CBD interacts with this system in ways that each individual needs it most. It’s best to start with the lowest dose recommended until you know how CBD will affect you personally.

CBD isn’t a “one-size-fits-all” product. The best product for you depends on certain factors, such as the results you're looking for, how quickly you want the CBD to take effect, how long you want it to last, your body weight and metabolism, and how often you use CBD. Take a look at the recommendations below to see how you can use CBD in different situations for different results.

For Beginners

Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture - 500mg Free shipping on orders over $75 Tinctures are placed under the tongue, where they’re absorbed directly into the bloodstream. For new users, this method is an easy way to control the amount of CBD you’re ingesting. Start with a low-dose tincture such as this Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture – 500mg ($35). With a moderate dose of 17mg per serving, this CBD oil gives you the flexibility to add CBD into your daily routine and determine your ideal daily dosage. Buy on The CBDistillery $ 35

For Mild Anxiety

Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture – 1000mg Free shipping on orders over $75 88% of CBD users report that CBD helps with their mild or temporary anxiety, according to a survey of nearly 2,000 CBD users in 2019 by CBDistillery. Try a Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture – 1000mg ($60), which delivers 33mg of CBD per serving. It’s the perfect way to get a dose of 99% pure CBD into your daily routine, with 0.0% THC. Continued use allows the product to build up in your system, increasing efficacy. Buy on The CBDistillery $ 60

For Skin

CBDefine Skin Care Cream – 500mg Free shipping on orders over $75 Lotions and creams are a great way to help skin retain moisture, and can be a great way to use CBD. Try this CBDefine Skin Care Cream – 500mg ($50), which is supplemented with other skin-saving natural oils, like coconut and apricot. Buy on The CBDistillery $ 50

For Post-Workout Muscle Aches

CBDol Topical – CBD Salve – 500mg Free shipping on orders over $75 You can apply topical CBD products such as creams and salves directly onto sore, strained, or tense areas of your body, where the CBD can react with localized receptors. Topical products allow you to target your application directly to the afflicted area. For achy or sore muscles, use a CBD salve, such as CBDol Topical – CBD Salve – 500mg ($50). Buy on The CBDistillery $ 50

For Travel

THC-Free Pure CBD Oil Tincture – 1000mg Free shipping on orders over $75 Tinctures are a great CBD delivery method for travel. Throw the convenient 1oz bottle in your bag, and you’ll have a fast-acting form of CBD on hand for any situation. THC-Free Pure CBD Oil Tincture – 1000mg ($55)) delivers 33mg of CBD per serving, perfect for everyday use or as needed. Buy on The CBDistillery $ 55

For Better Sleep

CBD Nighttime Gummies Free shipping on orders over $75 Based on a 2019 CBDistillery customer survey, 89% of CBD users report to sleep better with CBD. Edible CBD products, such as these CBD Nighttime Gummies ($55), must pass through the digestive system, therefore they take longer to take effect. If you want to use CBD to help you fall asleep, take one gummy around 30 minutes to 1 hour before bed and let the results continue to work while you sleep! Buy on The CBDistillery $ 55

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.