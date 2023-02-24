What Did Trump Know About the Classified Docs Found at Mar-A-Lago AFTER the Raid?
PAPER TRAIL
A box containing classified documents was discovered at Mar-a-Lago in December months after the FBI’s search of Donald Trump’s resort because a junior aide brought them from a separate office in Florida, according to reports. Prosecutors working with special counsel Jack Smith have recently interviewed the aide who allegedly took the box from a converted guest bungalow at Mar-a-Lago to a government-leased office in the Palm Beach area before moving it back to Mar-a-Lago at the end of last summer, according to a Guardian report on the matter. A separate CNN report says that while the box and a laptop containing scans of its contents were given to the special counsel when discovered by Trump’s legal team, prosecutors have continued to ask questions about why they hadn’t been given to the Justice Department sooner—or if Trump himself had any role in, or knowledge of, the sensitive files’ movements.