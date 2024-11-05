Revealed: What Donald Trump Did After He Finished Campaigning

Former President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara detailed on Tuesday what the family patriarch did after wrapping up campaigning Monday: He blasted music at full volume on his airplane. “There was a lot of loud music being played,” Lara Trump told Fox & Friends. “Anybody who has been on [Trump Force One] with my father-in-law knows he’s a big music fan, so we had a lot of loud, very pumped-up music going.” The wife of Eric Trump also said that “nobody was drinking on the plane,” in keeping with Donald Trump’s teetotaler ways. Lara Trump didn’t specify what music her father-in-law was blasting, but Axios reported earlier this year that, among the songs Trump likes to blast at his Mar-a-Lago resort are Guns N’ Roses’ “November Rain,” Metallica’s “Enter Sandman,” The Rolling Stones’ “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” and R.E.M.’s “Losing My Religion.” At his rallies, Trump has also shown a fondness for The Village People’s disco smash “YMCA,” and he notoriously once spent nearly 40 minutes in MAGA ecstasy dancing on stage to a playlist that included James Brown’s “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World” and Luciano Pavarotti’s rendition of “Ave Maria.”