Should We Fear MAGA Riots if Trump Is Locked Up?

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon, and Stitcher.

Now that Donald Trump has been found guilty on all 34 charges of falsifying business records the focus turns to his sentencing on July 11.

The New Abnormal team discusses on this week’s Bonus Podcast how his MAGA supporters will react if he is thrown in prison.

“We always talk about how ‘oh, if we do this to Trump, there’s gonna be riots in the street,’” co-host Andy Levy says. “So few people turned out to be outside his trial and he likes to compare it to the student protests or whatever, which was a hell of a lot more people than turned out to support Donald Trump at his trial. I feel like we’ve sort of seen this over and over again that every time we hear, you know, we have to be careful, we can’t do this, it’ll make his supporters mad and they’ll riot in the streets and then they barely show up.”

“Well don’t forget the penis balloons,” fellow co-host Danielle Moodie quipped, referencing a Staten Island artist who released 100 pink, penis-shaped balloons featuring the faces of Donald Trump foes like Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg outside the courthouse during the trial.

Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

Producer Jesse Cannon commented on how restricted access was last Saturday in downtown Manhattan even on a non-trial day.

“But that’s because of the fear of what he could incite,” he said.

Plus! Andy Levy talk to Madiba Dennie about her new book, The Originalism Trap: How Extremists Stole the Constitution and How We the People Can Take It Back.

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon, and Stitcher.