What It’s Like to be Attacked by a Saltwater Crocodile

Ever been attacked by a saltwater crocodile? Very few have and lived to tell the story. In fact, since these reptiles are so dangerous, until now there has been no known first-person footage of them attacking their prey or, in this case, a GoPro camera. Recently, filmmaker Melissa Lesh and photographer Trevor Frost managed to capture nine such attacks over the course of a month while in Australia. Despite the high value of crocodile skin, the croc population down under has risen exponentially since the 1970s, something scientists credit to one of the most successful predator conservation programs in history.

Weighing up to 2,200 pounds, saltwater crocs possess the strongest overall bite force in the animal kingdom. As seen in the video, the camera is taken down in a matter of seconds after the attack. Amazingly, Lest and Frost were able to retrieve the footage—thankfully so, because now we can all add "the inside of a crocodile’s mouth” to things we’ve seen thanks to the Internet... And, of course, the ubiquitous and seemingly indestructible GoPro.