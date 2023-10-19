CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Revealed: What Jim Jordan Wrote on Note During House GOP’s Speaker Meeting
👀👀👀
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) departed a messy, three-hour closed-door House Republican Conference meeting on Thursday gripping a note with numerous scribblings on it, one which could be clearly read in photos: “What is the real reason?” At least one picture of the scene was snapped by Reuters photojournalist Leah Millis. Jordan is in the middle of mounting an increasingly desperate bid for the role of Speaker of the House, with the Ohioan vowing to push on despite his lack of support. Jordan still needs to convince 22 lawmakers who voted against him, though he remains the GOP nominee despite a second failed vote Thursday. He is expected to try again for a third time on Friday.