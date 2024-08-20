What Kamala Harris Said to Joe Biden on DNC Stage Revealed
❤️
President Joe Biden was greeted on stage by Vice President Kamala Harris as he wrapped his valedictory speech at the Democratic National Convention on Monday night. Joined by First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Harris held out her arms and clapped Biden before the pair embraced, with Harris seen speaking to to the president before he hugged her and kissed her gently on the head. Though audio of the moment was not available, Harris could be seen speaking more to Biden before the pair turns towards the first lady and Emhoff. According to CCN’s Edward-Isaac Dovere, Harris tells Biden at one point, “I love you.” That was backed by The Recount, though the platforms claims Harris says to Biden, “I love you so much,” instead of “I love you, Joe, I do,” as Dovere claims. Joe and Jill will make their way directly to southern California’s Santa Ynez Valley after Monday’s appearance, the White House said.