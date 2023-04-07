What Prosecutors Need to Prove to Nail Trump With a Felony

While there are more than a few people who are rooting for Donald Trump to go to jail for the charges brought forth in the Stormy Daniels hush money case, legal experts know a felony is really the best way to make that happen. Yet, right now, the former president has only been indicted by the state of New York.

“So felonies are the really important ones. And no one is gonna go to prison for a misdemeanor, certainly for this type of misdemeanor,” says CNN Senior Legal Analyst, Ellie Honig, on this episode of The New Abnormal politics podcast.

But there are ways to get to a felony charge, the Untouchable: How Powerful People Get Away with It author tells TNA co-host Andy Levy.

“I think the case of tying Donald Trump to falsified business records is fairly strong. If you go the next step, in order to bump it up to a felony, you have to prove under New York state law that documents were falsified in order to commit or conceal some other crime, some second crime.”

Honig walks Andy through some ways that could happen, along with when he thinks the Fulton County, Georgia indictment will hit and what happens to the timing of the trial if Trump wins the 2024 election.

Honig also shares how Michael Cohen may not be the squeaky-clean hero we think that he is. In fact, his shady past could put the Trump case in jeopardy in a few ways.

Plus, Wall Street Journal reporter Robbie Whelan, who covers Walt Disney Co. and the business of Hollywood, joins co-host Danielle Moodie to walk through the battle between Ron DeSantis and Disney.

Specifically, the reason that DeSantis is set on trying to control the Mouse and how Disney’s old board quietly stuck it to him—for now.

