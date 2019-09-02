What Really Made America Great? To a Large Extent, Unions—and They Can Do It Again

Donald Trump’s road to the presidency was paved by working-class discontent, among white workers at least. But since he has been in office, his Department of Labor has done nothing but harm workers, cutting protections and oversight, turning the DOL into the Department of Employers’ Rights.

His department recently issued rules that would permit businesses to discriminate against workers on the basis of LBGTQ, race, national origin, gender, ethnicity, and other characteristics. It is rolling back decades of labor regulations and protections making his administration the most anti-labor administration in decades.

As a nation, we must understand that part of what made America great was the promise of the American Dream being extended to more and more people. And no institution in our nation’s history pushed harder for that dream than labor unions.