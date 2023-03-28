What Ron DeSantis Is Counting On to Beat Trump

Will Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) be as popular with the rest of the country as he is in Florida?

Charlie Sykes, editor at large at The Bulwark, thinks not. But that isn’t stopping the governor from going for the 2024 Republican nomination against former President Donald Trump anyway.

“What DeSantis is really counting on, I think, is that there will be massive Trump fatigue, this belief that the cumulative weight of all of these indictments and controversies makes Trump unelectable, and people just really want to move on,” Sykes tells The New Abnormal politics podcast co-host Andy Levy on this new episode.

He shares more about what he thinks DeSantis is banking on to win—and why it won’t work.

Sykes also has a warning on the heels of the former president’s rally in Waco, Texas: that Trump wants us to know he’s “more dangerous” than ever and definitely not changing a thing.

“In his own world of consistency, the one thing he's been consistent about is he never loses. He can never be defeated. He's always a winner. He will never admit that he has lost something. He can only be betrayed. This is fundamental to his brand. So he is not gonna move on, because he wants to cast 2024 as retribution, as somehow righting this terrible wrong,” says Sykes.

Also on the show: Jared Yates Sexton, host of The Muckrake Podcast and author of The Midnight Kingdom, has proof that Trump’s religious pandering will lead to violence and tells co-host Danielle Moodie the secretive reasons that liberal white Democrats in media are embarrassed by Trump, but won't quit him.

Plus, Andy and Danielle reflect on Trump’s rally in Waco, and how he has gone full “vengeful” Old Testament.

They also discuss the sad state of the country after the latest school shooting in Nashville and reminisce on the very recent time Republicans swapped their American flag pins for ones of AR-15s.

