What Suspect Told Cops After Horrific Israeli Embassy Slayings

The man charged with killing two Israeli Embassy staffers in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday told police after his arrest, “I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza.”

Elias Rodriguez also shouted “Free Palestine,” and told police that he “did it,” according to charging documents obtained by the Associated Press.

The 31-year-old faces two counts of first-degree murder. He is also charged with murder of foreign officials, causing the death of a person by using a firearm, and discharge of a firearm during a violent crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Court filings state that in an interview with detectives, Rodriguez praised the actions of Aaron Bushnell, a U.S. Air Force serviceman who self-immolated outside the Israeli embassy last year to protest what he called the country’s “genocide” in Gaza. Bushnell was “courageous” and a “martyr,” he said.

Elias Rodriguez, 31, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with a shooting near the Capital Jewish Museum, in Washington, D.C. Dana Verkouteren/REUTERS

Rodriguez is accused of killing 30-year-old Yaron Lischinsky and 26-year-old Sarah Lynn Milgrim outside the Capital Jewish Museum.

The victims, who had met in late 2023 at the embassy, were expected to get engaged in Israel in a matter of days, Milgrim’s father told The New York Times.

Rodriguez shouted "free Palestine" after his arrest. picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

Rodriguez was taken into custody inside the museum shortly after the attack, which occurred at around 9 p.m.

Police raided Rodriguez’s Chicago apartment earlier Thursday.

Jeanine Pirro, Washington, D.C.’s interim U.S. Attorney, said at a press conference that a preliminary hearing will be held on June 18. More charges could come before then, she added.

Pirro said it was "far too early" to say whether she would seek the death penalty. DREW ANGERER/AFP via Getty Images

Rodriguez could face the death penalty or a life sentence, Pirro told reporters.

In court, Rodriguez, wearing a white jumpsuit, did not enter a plea, according to The Hill. He chose to have public defender Elizabeth Mullin represent him.

Rodriguez will remain detained until the next trial date.

Steve Jensen, the FBI’s Assistant Director for the Washington Field Office, said at the press conference that the agency is looking into purported writings from Rodriguez that could further explain his motives. It is also contacting Rodriguez’s employers and looking at any social media profiles.

Rodriguez was not previously known to the bureau, Jensen added. The suspect is believed to have traveled to Washington, D.C. on Tuesday to attend a work conference.