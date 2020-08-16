Delayed prescriptions, mailboxes being toted away, Americans dying and families wondering if they’ll get evicted. The nation in multiple major crises seems like a great time for the Senate to go on vacation, at least in Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s eyes.

In this members-only episode of The New Abnormal, Sen. Gary Peters, Sr. (D-MI), who is leading the investigation into the United States Postal Service backlog, explains this postal shitshow to co-host Molly Jong-Fast and producer Jesse Cannon—and how Mitch McConnell is screwing over the American people from a comprehensive COVID relief package.

“So the negotiations started finally,” says Peters, “but not in the room was Mitch McConnell.” And neither was another Very Important Person: “President Trump was on the golf course."