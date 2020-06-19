What the Hell Is John Bolton?

Molly Jong-Fast, like the rest of us, is rather confused. What, exactly, is a “John Bolton?” In Episode 18 of The New Abnormal, she and Rick Wilson (who knew the former national security advisor from life’s past) take the deceased zoologist Steve Irwin approach and try to crack the mystery of Donald Trump’s mustachioed menace.

“He looks slow, but he’s a swift bureaucratic actor,” says Rick, adding that because of Bolton’s explosive new book, the president and his lawyers will go after “the traitor,” as Pompeo called him. “Nobody gets a pass in Trumpworld.”

Plus! The Daily Beast’s Lachlan Cartwright tells the juicy backstory behind his big scoop that Mary Trump has written a tell-all book about her fucked-up family. And the tea is hot.

“As far as I'm aware, no family members even knew this book was coming out until our story broke,” he says. “I think they all got a very rude surprise on Sunday night, including the president.”

Then, The Beast’s Nicole Phillip talks about how the United States tried to disappear the Tulsa Race Massacre. “American history, the sins of America? When it comes to race, when it comes to slavery, when it comes to native Americans, it's sanitized. It's whitewashed. It's covered up,” she says.

And be sure to listen to the end, or you’ll miss a very MAGA guest appearance by the Dragon of Budapest himself. No, really.

Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.