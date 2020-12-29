What the New York Times Gets Wrong About Jesus

Writing in The New York Times on Christmas Eve, Peter Wehner, like so many Christians before him, sought to make Jesus relevant to contemporary readers by mapping present-day concerns onto first century texts to describe what his article calls The Forgotten Radicalism of Jesus Christ. His barrier-shattering, social justice warrior Jesus may be appealing, but this depiction is faithful neither to the Gospels nor to history.

Wehner yanks Jesus out of Jewish context and then falsely categorizes the Judaism of Jesus’ time as representing the toxicity of today’s contemporary culture. The piece is not only bad journalism; it is bad theology and bad history. Of the numerous errors in his short essay, we biblical scholars flag seven, a good biblical number.

First, he insists that Jesus associated with “outcasts”—the short article uses the term seven times—such as tax collectors. He then glosses this designation with “unclean… untouchable… marginalized…forsaken and despised.” Tax collectors were not cast out; to the contrary, Jesus tells a parable about a tax collector praying in the Jerusalem Temple. What is remarkable—and ignored in this piece— is Jesus associating with people who violate community welfare, the ancient versions of insider traders, drug-pushers, and human traffickers, and telling them to repent.