Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page will appear on MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday night.

“It’s time to talk about the release of my text messages, the two years of lies shouted across the media about me, and what it’s like when the President of the United States tries to ruin your life,” she tweeted on December 17.

Much has happened since Page broke her two-year silence in an exclusive interview with The Daily Beast earlier this month.

For starters, President Donald Trump attacked her on Twitter just days after the story broke, firing off a series of tweets that claimed former FBI Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok needed a “restraining order” against her. Lisa denied the accusation outright, saying, “This is a lie. Nothing like this ever happened.”

Page also sued the FBI and Department of Justice for leaking texts—many of which were critical of Trump—between her and Strzok in 2017. Her lawsuit alleges that the agencies violated the Privacy Act after reporters gained access to those conversations with her former colleague. After the texts were released, Republicans and President Trump alleged political bias was behind the FBI’s probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election, a claim that was recently refuted by the Justice Department inspector general’s report.

Though Page told The Daily Beast that “there’s no fathomable way I have committed any crime at all,” she’s still speaking out, this time to Rachel Maddow.

When will Lisa Page appear on The Rachel Maddow Show?

Her MSNBC interview will begin at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Where can viewers tune in?

The Rachel Maddow Show airs on MSNBC every weeknight at 9 p.m. Spectrum customers can tune into channel 14.

Livestream the show on MSNBC Now or YouTube TV.