A Running List of What to Bring to a Protest to Stay as Safe as Possible

The unrest of the country is palpable. Protests are spreading from major cities to small towns, which means there will be plenty of people out there marching for the first time. As these peaceful protests move through the country, more and more people are joining in. If you’re attending a protest for the first time, there are a few things you can bring that can help keep you safe. This list comes from multiple sources of journalists, reporting from the front lines of the protests. From those who have been there, these are a few items to keep on your person as you march in the streets.

Other tips include leaving credit cards at home and sticking to cash, bringing a sharpie to write phone numbers (family, lawyers, etc.) on your arms in case of emergencies, and making sure to make a plan with friends you're attending with in case you get separated.

The Purple Face Mask COVID-19 is still rampant in this country, which means we’re all required to wear face masks while outside. These masks can help prevent the spread of the disease as you spend time in close proximity with others. This mask has Comfort Gel Bands to help prevent irritation. Buy on Purple $ 20

Anker PowerCore Slim Protests last a long time, which means you’ll be on your phone a lot. Bringing an external charger can make sure that your phone won’t die in case anything happens or you get separated from friends. Buy on Amazon $ 32 Free Shipping

KT Tape BFF Blister Prevention Tape Even the most comfortable shoes can wreak havoc on your feet. These bandages prevent any chafing that can lead to blisters. Just peel and stick on places like the heels, toes, and ankles. Buy on Amazon $ 10 Free Shipping

Topo Designs Classic Rover Backpack A backpack can help keep your hands free to carry signs or help others who are in need. You can keep anything you bring with you in your backpack and out of your pockets. Buy on Nordstrom $ 59

Men’s Dry Crew Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt It’s hot out. You’re going to get sweaty and in some cases, protests become agitated and tear gas is deployed. Having an extra T-shirt lets you change into something immediately after, as tear gas can remain on fabric long after it’s dissipated in the air. Buy on Uniqlo $ 8

Premium Stainless Steel Water Bottle (set of 2) A reusable water bottle can be super helpful, especially as the weather gets warmer. You can refill it when you’re out and it’ll stay cold longer than your average plastic water bottle. Buy on Amazon $ 13 Free Shipping

Art Naturals Hand Sanitizer Scent Free You’re gonna be in close contact with other people, touching protest signs, holding hands, and more. You should bring hand sanitizer with you to make sure your hands are as clean as they can be on the go. Buy on Target $ 4