CHEAT SHEET
CONTAIN YOURSELF
These Are the Best Kitchen Upgrades to Consider Getting During The Container Store Sale
If you’re up-to-date on the best deals to help you contain your life and belongings, you’re aware of the Container Store sale we reported yesterday. You can save up to 30% on more than 400 of their most popular items. And if your goal is kitchen-oriented, we figured we’d help you navigate the more-than-90 items on sale in that category so you don’t have to scroll through every single thing. Whether you bake or not, the ProKeeper Baker's Storage Set of 6 is a great solution to keeping anything fresh and easily accessible. During the sale, the top-rated and dishwasher-safe set is down to $48. Or clean up your trash with the Kohler Stainless Steel Step Trash Can. Its sleek, highly functional and durable. Its inner bucket is removable for mess-free trash removal and the lid shuts slowly to keep things calm. You can get it for $110 while still on sale. The InterDesign Linus Divided Lazy Susans is a smart solution to a forever problem of spice management. The five divided section will help you manage the clutter and stainless steel ball bearings will remain durable through years of use. For a slew of kitchen storage solutions you didn’t even know could save you time and effort, this sale’s your chance at them. | Shop at The Container Store >
