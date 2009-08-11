What to Eat

Frozen Chocolate Mousseby Nick Malgieri

There’s no better way to satiate your summer chocolate cravings than this.

Just because it’s 92 degrees in the shade doesn't mean we still don't want chocolate. We just want it cold, that's all. Rich and chocolaty but airy and cold, this dessert is made even more appealing by how easy it is to prepare.

Margarita Ice Creamby Nigella Lawson

Just when you thought your favorite frozen beverage couldn’t get any better, it does.

There’s a myth out there that of all the liquors in the world tequila is the only one with anti-depressant properties. True or false? The answer: Who cares? This dessert equivalent of a frozen margarita will make you feel great. Serve it in a martini glass with a salted rim for the full experience.

Cassata Gelatoby Victoria Blashford-Snell and Brigitte Hafner

Forget the mundane hot fudge sundae, this dessert comes dressed to impress.

A cassata looks like something out of Willy Wonka's factory. The outside is a layer of bright red raspberry frozen whipped cream, and the inside is a mystery until the cassata is cut into slices, when it’s revealed to be psychedelic frozen custard containing whole pieces of cherries, apricots, pineapple and pistachios.

Grapefruit and Champagne Sherbetby Christopher Idone

A creamy yet dairy-free dessert that can be loved by anyone holding a spoon.

Though this is called a sherbet, it doesn’t have any diary, so technically it’s a sorbet. Nice for the lactose-free amongst us. But the beauty of it is that it has the best qualities of both desserts: creamy like a sherbet, refreshing like a sorbet. The champagne brings out the brightness and tang of the grapefruit.

Red Bean Ice Dessertby Cecilia Hae-Jin Lee

Sprinkles are child’s play when it comes to topping, so how about trying some legumes?

Hot town, summer in the city....During the summer, ices are a ubiquitous dessert, sold on nearly every city street corner. This dessert, called pot bing soo, is the Korean version. Its base of plain old shaved ice is the same, but the toppings—red bean paste, canned fruit cocktail, and colored jelly candy—make this dessert totally unique and a lot of fun.

